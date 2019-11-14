New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Plug
$20 $30
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • surge protection
  • control remotely via Lenovo Link app
  • voice control
  • Model: ZG38C02544
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Smart Home eBay Lenovo
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register