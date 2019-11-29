Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant
$32 $40
free shipping

Rakuten offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39.99. Coupon code "BF20" cuts that to $31.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 4" HD+ IPS display
  • Google Assistant
  • MediaTek MT8167S processor
  • USB port
  • Model: ZA4R0002US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF20"
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Home Rakuten Lenovo
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register