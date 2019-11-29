Personalize your DealNews Experience
Rakuten offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39.99. Coupon code "BF20" cuts that to $31.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $8 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $45 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Amazon Echo devices, Ring and Blink security cameras, smart light bulbs, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Echo and Alexa smart devices, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on funiture, decor, appliances, and more! Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $5 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (Other stores charge around $60.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $38 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That is a low by $35 and a good deal if you're not interested in the games that come with bundles. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $8 under our now-expired mention from this morning, $68 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
