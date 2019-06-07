New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
$80 w/ $20 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Smart Clock for $79.99. Plus, members bag $19.75 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's a low by $20. (Basically, you're getting $20 credit for free compared with buying elsewhere.) Buy Now
Features
- 4" 800x480 touchscreen IPS display
- voice control via Google Assistant
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- USB
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Wireless Weather Station
$31 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the AcuRite Wireless Weather Station for $30.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- It requires five AA batteries (not included)
Features
- self-calibrating technology to provide 12- to 24-hour forecasts
- large LCD screen with high/low reading
- atomic clock
- calendar
- Model: 75077A3M
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pancellent 2-in-1 Water Quality Test Meter
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Lightswim via Amazon offers the Pancellent 2-in-1 Water Quality Test Meter for $19.90. Coupon code "50IVROKJ" drops the price to $9.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0-9990-PPM measurement range
- lock & auto shut-off function
- auto calibration
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
La Crosse Technology Wireless Weather Station
$34
Northern Tool pickup
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Northern Tool offers the La Crosse Technology Wireless Weather Station Display with Remote Sensor for $34. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It features temperature and humidity alerts and a trackable moon phase icon.
Amazon · 1 day ago
First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit
$14 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally, although most retailers charge $18 or more. Buy Now
Features
- listed under the EPA Radon Gas Measurement Proficiency Program
- includes test materials and lab fees (NJ excluded)
- results are emailed within 72 hours of lab receipt
- Model: RD1
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 5 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 13 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ000AUS
Sign In or Register