New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
$60 w/ $9 Rakuten Points $80
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Smart Clock for $59.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $8.85 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $9 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- 4" 800x480 touchscreen IPS display
- voice control via Google Assistant
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- USB
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Eton American Red Cross Emergency NOAA Weather Radio / 2,600mAh Power Bank
$38
free shipping
Amazon offers the Eton American Red Cross All-Hazard Radio / Portable Charger for $37.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $50 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $3 less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
Features
- solar charger
- alternative crank power
- emergency weather alerts & radio
- LED flashlight & red flashing beacon
- built-in 2,600mAh rechargeable battery & USB port
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Acurite Wireless Weather Station
$26 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the AcuRite Wireless Weather Station for $30.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: The price has fallen to $25.95. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $25.95. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Target offer it for the same price
- It requires five AA batteries (not included)
Features
- self-calibrating technology to provide 12- to 24-hour forecasts
- large LCD screen with high/low reading
- atomic clock
- calendar
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
Bluetooth Key Finder 4-Pack
$26 $80
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers this Bluetooth Key Finder 4-Pack in Pink for $29. Coupon code "DN10" cuts that to $26.10. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- working distance of up to 75 feet
- compatible with both iOS and Android devices
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$152 $270
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station
$92 $115
free shipping
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Display
$51 $222
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Monitor for $60.16. In-cart, that price drops to $48.13. With free shipping, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.
Update: The price has increased to $63.28 before in-cart discount, $50.62 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $63.28 before in-cart discount, $50.62 after. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- HDMI and DP inputs
Lenovo · 23 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$550 $800
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$61 $190
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Lenovo ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LED Display for $74.22. In-cart that drops to $59.38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price has increased to $76.84 before coupon, $61.47 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $76.84 before coupon, $61.47 after. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
- 4ms response time
- VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
- 4 x USB 3.0
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 61A9MAR1US
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision P24q 24" 1440p IPS Monitor
$98
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Sign In or Register