Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Smart Clock
$40 w/ $12 in Rakuten Points $80
free shipping

Thanks to the $12.48 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • 4" HD+ IPS display
  • Google Assistant
  • MediaTek MT8167S processor
  • USB port
  • Model: ZA4R0002US
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
