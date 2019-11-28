Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Thanks to the $12.48 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $45 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Echo and Alexa smart devices, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
Usually, this amount of points is reserved for one category (home, electronics) at a time, making this an exceptional and rare offer from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $127.38 in Rakuten points, that's $32 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (With the points, it's the best deal today by $147.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Yes, it's $16 under our September mention and $22 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. BUT, it's also the rock-bottom lowest price we've ever seen for a Chromebook in any condition (with an Intel processor) that doesn't require the rebate redemption ballet! At this price, get one for Grandma and Grandpa, too! Buy Now at eBay
Sign In or Register