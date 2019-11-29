Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Clock
$32 $80
free shipping

That's a low by $8 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "THANKS20" to get this price
Features
  • 4" HD+ IPS display
  • Google Assistant
  • MediaTek MT8167S processor
  • USB port
  • Model: ZA4R0002US
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 54 min ago
