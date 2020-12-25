New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential + C by GE Direct Connect Smart LED Light Bulbs 4-Pack
$30 $95
free shipping

You'd pay at least $10 more buying these items separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw the clock bundled with just two Lenovo-brand smart bulbs for $38 last week.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 4" LED display
  • 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
  • 3-watt speaker
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Linux OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Home Best Buy Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register