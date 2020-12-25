You'd pay at least $10 more buying these items separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw the clock bundled with just two Lenovo-brand smart bulbs for $38 last week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "SMARTESTDEAL" to get this deal. That's $15 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. (It's also the lowest price we've seen for a new one.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM + 4GB eMMC and dual mics
- Model: ZA3N0003US
Apply coupon code "CYBERSMARTDEAL" to save. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.
- E26 base, A19 bulb type
- White shades of 2700K~6500K
- Model: ZA7G0000WW
Want to create a smarter home? Save on Smart hubs, thermostats, security systems and more with prices starting at $18. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Google Nest 3rd-Gen. Learning Thermostat for $199.99 ($50 off list).
Save on smart home devices from Google, Amazon, Brookstone, Ring, and Sharper Image. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub for $69.99 ($20 off).
- Orders of $39 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
That's $20 less than buying them separately. (It's also tied with the best price we've seen for the Echo Flex alone.) Buy Now at Amazon
- plug-in device
- voice control with Alexa
- works with compatible smart home products
- built-in USB port for charging or optional accessories, such as night light or motion sensor
- Model: C77A68
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Voice controlled. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant.
- The three USB outlets are controlled together. The 6 power outlets are controlled separately.
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Whether you're shopping a very last minute holiday gift or are preparing to shop After Christmas sales, you can save up to $15 on select gift cards here. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most are digital cards and will arrive via email.
- Pictured is a $25 Chipotle Gift Card, which is $22.50 ($3 off.)
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for a $19 drop from our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
Coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" takes $2,058 off list. (It's also $19 less than other Lenovo storefronts.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NXS2UP00
Apply coupon code "S340DEAL" for a savings of $180, which drops it $30 under our June mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VV000NUS
Sign In or Register