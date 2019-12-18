Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costco · 52 mins ago
Lenovo S340 Dual-Core 64GB 14" Chromebook
$170 for Costco members $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by about $30. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" LED-backlit 1080p LCD display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMC internal storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81TB000DUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Costco Lenovo
14 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register