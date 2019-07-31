New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c Quad 14" Chromebook
$169 $240
Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $169 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw this for $25 less two weeks ago. Buy Now

  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
