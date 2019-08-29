Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $179 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $13 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $155.70 in Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $186 under last month's mention, $236 less than buying direct from Lenovo, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $389 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Grey for $429.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $408.49. With free shipping, that's $242 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $17.88 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
