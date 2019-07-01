New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$169 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $169 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $49, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW0001US
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $390
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.8-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121 today. (We saw it for $4 less two weeks ago, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Walmart · 3 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Lenovo · 4 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$765 $1,080
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 2.6-lb. Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Iron Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "QUICKSHIP10" drops it to $764.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from last October, $315 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81CT001RUS
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
HP · 3 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$550 $1,020
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $470 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
