MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor

14" 1366x768 display

4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage

Chrome OS

Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black forwith. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $59. Features include: