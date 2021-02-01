Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to get this for $31 under our mention from last week, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to save $481 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 3.30GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11JJS00000
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a low today by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A6-9225 Processor 2.60GHz
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 90G90066US
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17t 11th Gen i7 17.3" Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off)
Apply coupon code "JAN40DESKTOP" to a selection of over 80 desktops, dropping starting prices to $203 after coupon. (Some systems are as low as $132, after the other coupons listed below.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Use coupon "JAN35LAPTOP" to alternatively cut 35% off laptops over $349.
- Apply coupon "JAN30SAVEANY" to any other item, to cut 30% off.
- Dell refurbished systems come with a 100-day warranty.
Coupon code "XPSI7AFF" drops the price to $691 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD & 2TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $145 less than buying it refurbished elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's $30 under our mention from August, $120 off the list price, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
Apply coupon code "NEWTAB10" to save an extra 10% off 19 tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $179.99 after coupon ($120 off list).
