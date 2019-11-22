Personalize your DealNews Experience
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y740 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,199.99 with free shipping. Deal ends November 22. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $71 off and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. (The subscription alone is normally $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $70 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $10 under our October mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
That's $14 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $14 under our mention from May and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $110 less than buying direct from Lenovo.
Update: The price has risen slightly to $99.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
