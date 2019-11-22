Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y740 Intel Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Laptop
$1,200 $1,720
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y740 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,199.99 with free shipping. Deal ends November 22. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz G-Sync display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe. SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81UF0000US
  • Expires 11/22/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
