New
Rakuten · 19 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y730 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 17" Gaming Laptop
$850 w/ $212 in Rakuten points $1,500
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $212.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $862 off and the best deal we've seen. (We did see it for $760 two weeks ago but that didn't include any points.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution anti-glare IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 128GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81HG0004US
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 Gaming 17 inch 17.3 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register