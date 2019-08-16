- Create an Account or Login
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $212.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $862 off and the best deal we've seen. (We did see it for $760 two weeks ago but that didn't include any points.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
For qualified students, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Abyss Blue for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off its refurbished Dell Precision laptops and desktops via coupon code "PRECISION50DT". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Exclusions may apply. Deal ends August 21. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Kaby Lake i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "330S14SALE" drops that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from six days ago, $310 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Mirage via Rakuten offers the Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $96.45. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $77.16. Plus, you'll bag $11.55 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $41, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 2.5-lb. fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i7 2.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Black for $1,979. Coupon code "THINKX1CDEAL" knocks it to $1,149. With free shipping, that's $830 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $749.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL4U" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $100 (excluding the below mention), although we saw it for $25 less in May. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
