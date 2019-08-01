New
Lenovo Legion Y730 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 17" Gaming Laptop
$760 $900
free shipping

Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 6.2 -lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $899.99. Coupon code "LEN140" cuts it to $759.99. With free shipping, that's $28 under last month's mention and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also $300 less than buying direct.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution anti-glare IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 128GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81HG0004US
  • Code "LEN140"
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
