Lenovo Legion Y730 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 17" Gaming Laptop
$1,050 w/ $262 Rakuten points $1,500
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 6.2 -lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $1,049.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $262.25 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $712 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution anti-glare IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 128GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81HG0004US
Details
Comments
