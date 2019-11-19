Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y7000 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$899 $1,599
free shipping

That's $200 under our mention from February, $700 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LF0004US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
