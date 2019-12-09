Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y545 Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$1000 w/ $250 Rakuten Points $1,400
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $509. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD with 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81Q60003US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register