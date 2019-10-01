New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y545 Coffee Lake 6-Core 16" 1080p Laptop
$930 w/ $242 in Rakuten points $1,400
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $712 off and the best deal we've seen Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81T20001US
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
16 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register