New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y545 Coffee Lake 6-Core 16" 1080p Laptop
$930 w/ $242 Rakuten points $1,400
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y545 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $929.99. Plus, you'll get $241.54 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from last week at $712 off and the best deal we've seen. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81T20001US
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch 16 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register