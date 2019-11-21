Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y545 Coffee Lake 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$799 $1,050
free shipping
Tips
  • Sold by adorama via eBay
Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81T20002US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Gaming 15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register