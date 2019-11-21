Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $71 off and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. (The subscription alone is normally $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $70 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $10 under our October mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
That's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Save on laptops, headphones, apparel, shoes, home appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, speakers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $110 less than buying direct from Lenovo.
Update: The price has risen slightly to $99.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
