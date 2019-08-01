New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 16" Laptop
$790 $936
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $936.27. Coupon code "LEN146" cuts that to $789.99. With free shipping, that's $146 off and the best price we could find. (It's also only $30 more than yesterday's mention of the 8GB RAM version and $239 cheaper than the 8GB version elsewhere.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN146"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
15.6 inch 16 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register