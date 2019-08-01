Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $936.27. Coupon code "LEN146" cuts that to $789.99. With free shipping, that's $146 off and the best price we could find. (It's also only $30 more than yesterday's mention of the 8GB RAM version and $239 cheaper than the 8GB version elsewhere.) Buy Now