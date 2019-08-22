Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $929.99. Coupon code "LEN150" cuts that to $779.99. Plus, you'll receive $93.48 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $103 under our mention from three weeks ago, an overall savings of $243, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now