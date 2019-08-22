New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 16" Laptop
$780 w/$93 Rakuten Super Points $930
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $929.99. Coupon code "LEN150" cuts that to $779.99. Plus, you'll receive $93.48 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $103 under our mention from three weeks ago, an overall savings of $243, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81T20001US
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN150"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
