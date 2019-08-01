- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "LEN140" cuts it to $759.99. With free shipping, that's $250 less than buying direct from Lenovo. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $151.) Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished Dell computers for its BTS Weekend Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply (including clearance deals). Shop Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $125.) Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 2.6-lb Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Iron Grey for $999.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts it to $949.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $500 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register