Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 16" Laptop
$760 $1,010
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "LEN140" cuts it to $759.99. With free shipping, that's $250 less than buying direct from Lenovo. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "LEN140"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 21 min ago
