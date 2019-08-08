- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,099 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Kaby Lake i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "330S14SALE" drops that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from six days ago, $310 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $121.)
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Onyx Black pictured) for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $68 today. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
