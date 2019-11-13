Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Coffee Lake 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$999 $1,399
free shipping

That's $100 under our August mention, $400 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81SX00B5US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Gaming 15.6 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register