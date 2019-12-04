Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$680 $859
free shipping

That's $179 off list and $100 less than other Antonline storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
