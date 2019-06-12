New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Stereo Headset
$17 $20
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Stereo Headset for $19.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17 today. Buy Now
Tips
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • padded swivel ear cups
  • retractable microphone
  • 3.5mm audio splitter
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN15"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Accessories Rakuten Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register