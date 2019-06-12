New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
$17 $20
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Stereo Headset for $19.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 50mm drivers
- padded swivel ear cups
- retractable microphone
- 3.5mm audio splitter
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 3 days ago
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription
$34 $60
free shipping
AntOnline via Rakuten offers the PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription for 39.99. Coupon code "RAK6" cuts the price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our April mention and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $6.) Buy Now
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership
free w/ Twitch Prime
That's a yearly savings of $20
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair
$85 $90
free shipping
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's $1 under our April mention, $258 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon · 3 mos ago
EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset
$17
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best deal we could find
Ecoo via Amazon offers the EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset for $28.77. Coupon code "2D5HTC8N" drops the price to $17.26. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers, noise isolation, LED lights, and an over 7-foot cable.
New
Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
Tips
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Lenovo · 6 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $299
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $87 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Sign In or Register