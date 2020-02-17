Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion C530 Coffee Lake i5 Gaming Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$800 w/ $160 in Rakuten Points $1,080
free shipping

Thanks to the $159.80 in Rakuten Points, that's a savings of $440 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 128GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card
  • USB keyboard and mouse combo
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 90L20000US
  • Expires 2/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
