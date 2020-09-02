That's $370 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6Hz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Lenovo Digital Pen
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W50000US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more.
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more.
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "M1BUYNOW" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Apply code "PARTYFOR25" for the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Get this price via coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" and save $900 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". It's the best we could find by $20, although most sellers charge over $160. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
