B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 5 Comet Lake i7 Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,229 $1,599
free shipping

That's $370 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6Hz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
