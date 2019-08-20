New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 16" 2.6GHz 1080p Gaming Laptop
$780 w/$93 in Rakuten points $930
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion 16" 2.6GHz 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $929.99. Coupon code "LEN150" cuts the price to $779.99. Plus, you'll bag $93.48 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $342. Buy Now

  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-Core Processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB video card
  • Code "LEN150"
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
