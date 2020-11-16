New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Lenovo Laptops and Accessories at eBay
Extra 20% off

Save on over 10 items, with mice pads from $6, laptop sleeves from $16, mice from $16, monitors from $77, desktops from $650, and laptops from $775 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to nab the extra discount.
  • Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100
  • Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Comet Lake 21.5" FHD Touch AIO Desktop for $649.99 after coupon (low by $93).
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/16/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events eBay Lenovo
Touchscreen
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register