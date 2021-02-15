That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED NearEdgeless screen
- 178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles
- AMD FreeSync
- VGA, HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB3.0
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Circuit City
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 4/6ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65F6KCC1US
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
- 3440×1440 Ultrawide 1440p
- 144Hz refresh rate
- one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 port, and one 3.5mm audio port
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY20" cuts the price – that's $56 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN25MS" to get a buck under our January mention and the loewst price we could find by $7. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
It's $150 under our January mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save on office supplies, printers, furniture and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
Apply coupon code "THINKPRESDAY" to save $727 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NEA00QUS
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81UT00LJUS
It's $140 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
