Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $439.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a $26 store credit last month.) Buy Now