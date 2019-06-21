New
$349 $449
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
- 2-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 59 min ago
Related Offers
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 $800
free shipping
Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $439.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a $26 store credit last month.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Kaby Lake 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$550
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649. Coupon code "LEN99T" drops it to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $499 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue or Gray for $459 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
New
HP · 3 hrs ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $780 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Lenovo · 4 wks ago
Lenovo ThinkPad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,679
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,124.93. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts it to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM< 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y530 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 16" Gaming Laptop
$792 $1,100
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $791.99. With free shipping, that's $308 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our October mention. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, & HDMI
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
