Lenovo Kaby Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$349 $449
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
  • 2-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires 6/21/2019
