Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC internal storage

4-cell battery

Chrome OS

Lenovo via Rakutenoffers its Lenovo Yoga C630 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook in Midnight Blue for $527.99. Coupon code "LEN80" cuts that to. With, that's $32 under our Cyber Monday mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends March 27. Features include: