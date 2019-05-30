Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Black for $999.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $149.85 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $319 under our March mention, $709 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM & PCIe 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20KHS1TG00