Blinq · 41 mins ago
Lenovo Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Convertible Laptop
$367 $800
free shipping

Blinq offers this like new open-box Lenovo Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Convertible Laptop for $367.20 with free shipping. Buy Now at Blinq

Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
