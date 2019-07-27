New
Google Express · 59 mins ago
Lenovo Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 16″ Laptop
$180 $300
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" drops that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81MV0001US
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
