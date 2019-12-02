Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo Ideapad S540 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$570 w/ $171 in Rakuten Points $880
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $481 off list price. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use coupon code "LEN8P" to get this price.
  • It's sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM (4GB dimm + 4GB onboard)
  • 512GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81QX000DUS
  • Code "LEN8P"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
