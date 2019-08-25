New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" Laptop
$279 $379
free shipping

Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81N800H1US
