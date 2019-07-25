- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Holder 5-Pack for $14.44. Coupon code "DISCOVER20" cuts that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 AMD A9 3.1GHz Laptop for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register