Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$279 $449
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Onyx Black pictured)
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81N800H3US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register