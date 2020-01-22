Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$329 $449
free shipping

That's $120 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Onyx Black pictured)
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81N800H3US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register