Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touchscreen Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$650 w/ $227 Rakuten Points $1,200
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the credit, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as $777 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

  • sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • you'll get $227.15 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 81QF000GUS
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
