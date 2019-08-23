New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touchscreen Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$630 w/ $226 in Rakuten Points $1,200
free shipping

Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Plus, you'll bag $226.44 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and factoring in the credit, that's $63 under our mention from three days ago, $736 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 81QF000GUS
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
