Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Plus, you'll bag $226.44 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and factoring in the credit, that's $63 under our mention from three days ago, $736 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "T470DEAL" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $750 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $11.99. Plus, you'll receive around $2.86 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $17.88 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Kaby Lake i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $649.99. Coupon code "330S14SALE" drops that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $310 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
