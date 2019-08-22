New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 w/ $63 in Rakuten Points $630
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 81QF000GUS
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN100"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
