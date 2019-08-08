New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$570 w/ $34 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $679.99. Coupon code "LEN110" drops it to $569.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.14 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $94 under what you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 81QF000HUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN110"
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch 16 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register