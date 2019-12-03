Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 15.6" Touch Laptop
$506 w/ $152 Rakuten Points $550
free shipping

Thanks to the credit, that's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • Get this price via coupon code "LEN8P"
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 81QF000GUS
  • Code "LEN8P"
