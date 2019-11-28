Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $80 under last month's mention, $270 off, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $170 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's a $30 drop since we saw it three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (This is the first time it's been under $300, putting it $150 off list.) Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $50 under last week's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
The Walmart 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, shopping starts on Thanksgiving Day at 6 pm. Through Friday, save on a huge selection of TVs and electronics, toys, video games, home items, clothing, and many more items storewide. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over a dozen models. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a low by $8 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $81 off, and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. (The Office subscription alone is normally $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
